Shuker letter: Politics

When Donald Trump was elected I really wanted, for the sake of our country, to give him a chance. But he has squandered that chance with his tweets and lies, and now he has the safety of our country in his hands.
Secondly, Idaho has failed us again in not adding the words, not dealing with the uninsured and protecting children from abusive parents that deny them medical care. Guys, do you not care about your people? People who are ill and are forced into expensive emergency care, people who are too small to have a voice subjected to neglect of their health needs, and people who are different having the right to work and live in a place of their choice. Where is your Christian charity and compassion — what would Jesus do? Also, here is one for you, Gov. Butch Otter, do not veto the bill that gives your poor people relief from a grocery tax.
MaryAnn Shuker, Nampa
