Rogers letter: Climate change

Most of the news for the past several weeks has focused on the health care issue in Washington. However in the science arena there is still a lot of talk about climate change and the effect the Trump budget cuts will have on climate research. Is it real? Is global climate change caused by man, geologic/natural processes or a combination of both? Whatever the process it needs to be studied so we have a better understanding of the process. Those studies need federal funding. In my opinion global climate change is due to man’s influence and most climate studies have shown this to be true. If this is not the case, what will be the result? We will continue as we have been. But what if the change and reason is true? We continue with global warming, oceans continue to rise, populations along our coastal areas displaced, the world ecology changes and ultimately the possible extinction of life as we know it. Is it worth the risk to ignore what our science community is telling us? We need to understand how global climate change is affecting our world and ultimately how it will affect mankind, and have plans in place.
Jim Rogers, Meridian
