Dietzler letter: Health care

Congratulations to the American people and the Washington representatives that listened to them. Our representatives not only didn’t listen to us, they didn’t take time to attend any town hall meetings to find out what our concerns are.
I am Republican, disappointed in both parties. Obviously, Washington politicians have never ever had to negotiate. Both the Democrats and Republicans have tried for years to pass a health care bill with no success.
When President Obama worked on it, the Republicans decided to oppose him for eight years. The Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act behind closed doors without any input from Republicans and we see how well that went. The Republicans didn’t like not being included in the process so they decided to not play nicely.
What did the Republicans do with TrumpCare? The exact same thing. How smart was that?
It is our representatives’ job to fix problems, not create them, so get in there, talk to the Democrats, fix the health care plan that we already have.
Have our congressional representatives ever had a catastrophic illness or been turned down for insurance? I have. For 15 years.
Our representatives work for us and they can be replaced.
Judie Dietzler, Meridian
