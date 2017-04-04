Young letter: IPTV, radio funding

Little Trump’s proposed budget will eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which will have a devastating impact on Idaho Public TV and Radio. CPB provides Idaho with $1.5 million in support. The cost of one trip to Florida is $3 million. Each of the trips Trump has taken since the inauguration would fund CPB for more than a decade. The Idahoans who enjoy and depend on public TV and radio cannot afford to lose the CPB. Our congressional delegation needs to know this before it is too late. We all need to speak up.
Richard A. Young, Meridian
