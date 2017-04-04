Porter letter: Snow removal costs

Are county taxpayers ready for higher property taxes for faster snow removal?
As background, on taxable value of $225,000 property taxes paid to ACHD are $225 per year, $20 per month. On the same value, Boise City annual taxes are $1,650 or $880 in Meridian. Property owners in three CCDC districts that comprise downtown pay a combined $291,000 in annual taxes to ACHD.
The January snow removal work done by the city provides a starting point in estimating the costs for service level expected by Mayor Dave Bieter. The cost of removing snow from the five blocks around City Hall was $225,000. It took many days and was expensive at over $20,000 per mile. Plus, it was a one-time effort on 10 miles of roadways, not after each storm. ACHD spent $6.2 million on 4,000 miles of roads, an average of $1,550 per mile for the entire season.
The city proved the bill for this winter’s snow removal could have been many times greater than what ACHD. This summer would be the time to decide between a big tax increase or accepting that once every 35 years we might have to wait a few weeks for Mother Nature to do its thing.
Ron Porter, Meridian
Comments