Nielson letter: Donald Trump

Trump’s a liar? Did you forget that many of those who ran against him for the Republican nomination to be president accused him of mistruths, but also voiced their concern as to his being trustworthy. Even our Idaho Republican representatives voiced their concerns about Trump, yet they voted for him. These reps spent millions of tax dollars in an effort to impeach Clinton for his conduct in the Oval Office, then turn around and vote in another womanizer to the Oval Office. Is it any wonder why more and more voters are turning to independents and third-party personnel to represent us? Seems what we’ve been electing are only capable of words and not actions.
Keith Nielson, Shelley
