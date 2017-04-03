Ford letter: President’s budget

Petula Dvorak (Washington Post columnist March 18) thinks the president doesn’t care about pregnant women, unemployed, first-time home buyers ...
President Donald Trump’s budget says he cares that babies not yet born won’t have their entire paychecks taxed away paying for debt we’re accumulating to pay for job retraining, cancer treatment, subsidized housing. .... Alternatives could be lower business taxes enabling businesses to hire more people than a $30 million federal agency, apprenticeships, charities like St. Jude Hospital, people relocating to lower-cost areas. Dvorak mentions 16 states’ homeless populations increased over the past year. Under whose lavishly spending programs like “HARP” did that happen?
She mentions the president’s trips to Florida. I wonder if she complained when the Obamas vacationed in separate Air Force Ones, sending the dog and handler in an additional plane.
Vouchers encourage competition among all schools to attract students with the best education. The border wall will help ensure citizens’ tax money educates American citizens, not those of other countries who are provided with expensive “ESL.”
A trimmed budget “EPA” will concentrate on cleaning the environment, not persecuting people like the North Idaho Sacketts.
Our president certainly cares — enough to not lay enormous debt for this generation’s wants on innumerable future generations.
Darryl Ford, Caldwell
