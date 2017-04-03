Thomsen letter: Dept. of Corrections

It has been on my mind these past seven years that the Department of Corrections has a huge failure rate. What I mean by failure is the programs they are forcing upon inmates that have repetitively completed them. Yet they give extensive long sentences for some absurd reasons. I am a former inmate and have seen the programs and done them way more than once. But you know they don’t help in a prison environment. When will Idaho figure out more time is too much time? When will they figure out that their programs are a failure along with probation and parole? I’ve served seven years with three more to go. I have never had anything proactive come from this state that is so set upon reform. Do they need an inmate’s help to see how wrong they are?
Jon Thomsen, Boise
