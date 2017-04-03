Silva letter: Refugees

If my priest ordered me to cut off someone’s head, drown them or burn them alive, I would turn him into the authorities. Sharia law and the Koran, although not that specific, does that to all infidels (nonbelievers).
I use to have the pleasure of teaching reading as a Rotary volunteer to second-graders that had Muslim refugees in the school. They were sweet, innocent and intelligent. I hope after seeing the goodness in the United States, and the wonderful city of Boise that we all share, that they don’t follow that destructive way of life that all Muslims are being blamed for.
Unfortunately, there are bad apples in all nationalities, races and religions, but their religion has to change. Presently, the countries that stand out as dangerous are the ones the government wants to ban to protect all U.S. citizens. Until they demonstrate a new attitude toward non-Muslims they should stay where they came from.
In the past all immigrants that came to the U.S. had to accept the changes that this country asked of them.
Welcome if you can change, stay home if you have to live under your dangerous religion.
Dave Silva, Boise
