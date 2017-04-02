Vande Voorde letter: Say no to bullying

Newspapers reported that Donald Trump threatened Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., telling him, “I’m gonna come after you big time” if he didn’t vote for the American Health Care Act bill. Corrective action would’ve been taken immediately if this type of behavior had happened on any grade school playground in Boise. I am ashamed and embarrassed by this so-called president. I am focusing my efforts on taking away some of this bully’s power by voting out Mike Simpson in 2018 and taking away all this bully’s power in 2020, if he is still in office.
Julie Vande Voorde, Boise
