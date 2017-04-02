Lombardi letter: Mike Simpson

I have long supported Mike Simpson through contributions and with our votes, but I am now very disturbed to learn that Simpson said that he would vote for the AHCA because Paul Ryan is “his friend.” I would like to remind Simpson that Ryan is not his constituent and doesn’t hire Simpson to be his representative every two years. Further, Ryan does not pay Simpson’s salary nor does he pay for Simpson’s more-than-adequate health care. I am disgusted by Simpson’s adherence to Ryan’s friendship over his concerns for his constituents. My support for Simpson is now over.
Judith Lombardi, Boise
