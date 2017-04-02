Hattervig letter: Trump and Gorsuch

My sister-in-law Terri is a conservative Catholic and lifelong Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton this past year simply because she could not stand Donald Trump. In the course of this election Terri and I found out that while we have different political objectives we both want a civil and stable country.
I am a political independent who leans Democratic because I think no government should restrict a woman’s right to choose and we need to protect the rights of ethnic, religious and sexual orientation minorities. That being said I would have made the same decision as Terri; if Trump had run as a Democrat I would have voted for virtually any Republican candidate just to keep him out of office. We are now seeing the implications of that vote for Donald Trump — Republicans may get their God-given Scalia Seat on the Supreme Court but what will it cost this country?
Terri and I found our political differences dissolved when we considered the implications of having a president who is coarse and gives no respect to political opponents, the press or even leaders of other countries. What price are people willing to pay to have “their” Supreme Court justice?
Eldon Hattervig, Garden City
