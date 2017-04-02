Hattervig letter: Trump and Gorsuch

0:20 Veterans Memorial Park flooding on the Greenbelt Pause

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail?

0:11 Flooding in Veterans Memorial Park

1:11 Boise River near Esther Simplot Park

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage

2:43 Rep. Mat Erpelding reflects on his first year in leadership

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use