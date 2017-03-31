Mitchell letter: Peregrine cam

I just learned that we won’t be able to view the Boise peregrine falcons hatching and raising their babies this season. We’re so disappointed as we’ve enjoyed and looked forward to the end of March, the courting and laying of the first egg. I’m not quite sure why this decision has been made but I hope that it’s reconsidered. I’m sure that kids in Boise’s classrooms can learn a lot about the fastest animal on earth and that they were brought back from near extinction because of the use of DDT and that their babies are called eyasses. There are cities all over the United States and Canada with peregrine and osprey cams, I know of an osprey nest in Garden City that we’ve enjoyed from afar. Some cities get their kids involved with naming and guessing when the first egg will hatch. If it’s financial then let’s get fund raising activities to get the cam up and going again, please.
Jeffery Mitchell, Garden City
