McFarland letter: Dano Savino

Well, Dano Savino is back. A rambling diatribe intending to show the demon Democrats but winds up demonstrating the loose screws whizzing around inside Dano’s noggin. With all the crazy buffoonery emanating from the Trump administration, surely there are other topics that Dano could address in his inimitable style, i.e., absolute lunacy. Today’s congressional hearings alone plainly show that Trump and his cohorts (unelected president Bannon) will not only continue to lead this country down that primrose path but undoubtedly kick us over the nuclear gate. I am attempting to be sarcastically humorous but realize it is a failure because of what the actual results will be for the USA, and how to curtail the feeling of an overwhelming doom bearing down on all of us.
Janette McFarland, Fruitland
Comments