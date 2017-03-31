Marsh letter: Donald Trump

Trump’s tale, “Make America Great Again,” reminds me of the tale The Emperor’s New Clothes.
Living within his mind’s altered world-view, the Emperor believes he and his clothes are magnificent. Public adoration consumes him. The powerful, currying the Emperor’s favor, see his nakedness and condone his vulgar public display while proclaiming, ‘Excellent!’ Sucked into the Emperor’s “greatness” vortex, they fear telling the truth.
Congress must admit “the Emperor has no clothes on” and tell the truth that Trump:
▪ lives within his own virtual reality
▪ compulsively lies
▪ is interested solely in himself
▪ enkindles hatred
▪ endangers world stability.
Frank Marsh, Mountain Home
