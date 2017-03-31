Liljenquist letter: IEN settlement

2:19 Courageous Kids Climbing Pause

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

1:46 Thank you, Sen. Davis

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center

3:00 Columnist says people will always enjoy history because it's about people

0:42 200-ton rock blocks Oregon road, so crew blows it up

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch