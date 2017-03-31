Lester letter: Impeach Trump

It is my opinion that we can no longer stand by as he brings the house down ... with his serial lies, his menacing and hateful behavior, his sound-bite-tweet accusations on which no one, Congress in particular, holds him to account, his way-out-of-control spending on someone else’s dime (that would be the American people), his egregious conduct toward allies and his dangerous military posturing .... Seriously, how much more abuse will he be allowed to level before we the people and those we elected say, no more. Trump, by the day, becomes more dangerous and must be removed from office. He will not leave on his own. It is time to impeach.
Sallie Lester, Boise
