Leithauser letter: Center for Security Policy

In a March 21 letter to the editor, Mary V. Grover cited reports from the Center for Security Policy to support the contention that Sharia law was creeping into the U.S. court system. Despite its respectable-sounding name, the Center for Security Policy is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Its founder and president, Frank Gaffney Jr., has been denounced by conservatives and liberals alike. In 2011 he was banned from the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering for the nation’s top conservatives. The convention’s organizer, David Keene, a former president of the National Rifle Association, said Mr. Gaffney’s beliefs were “weird.” Anyone who wants to argue that Sharia law is a threat to the U.S. court system should find a more credible source than Mr. Gaffney’s Center for Security Policy.
Tom Leithauser, Boise
