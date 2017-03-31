Ferrell letter: Donald Trump

President Trump is either a clever political strategist or a thin-skinned, arrogant egotist. His first 100 days in office are marred with mistakes and misdeeds, so I guess that eliminates the clever political strategist. He has surrounded himself with advisers who have no interest in serving the public, but do have conflicted interest in benefiting themselves. Apparently, these advisers only need to compliment Donald on his coiffure to get him to do their bidding. Reminds me of the Hans Christian Andersen short story “about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent. When the Emperor parades before his subjects in his new clothes, no one dares to say that they don’t see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as “unfit for their positions, stupid, or incompetent.” Finally, a child cries out, “But he isn’t wearing anything at all!” (Quoted from Wikipedia) Perhaps this tale can serve a little food for thought for the unwavering Trump supporters.
John Ferrell, Boise
