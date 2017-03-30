Koleini letter: Thank you

On behalf of the Bear Den of Cub Scout Pack 41, I extend my most sincere appreciation to the Community Affairs Division of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for their stellar service to our community. I would like to specifically acknowledge Nicole and Deputy B. Bienz, who worked together to provide a valuable presentation to our Scout Den on Wednesday, March 22. Nicole arranged for Deputy Bienz to attend our Den meeting, despite my short notice only two days before the event. Deputy Bienz exceeded our Den’s expectations with his professional demeanor, fingerprinting activity, and shared experience. Thanks to Nicole and Deputy Bienz, our third graders gained positive insights into personal safety and law enforcement issues that will help shape our future leaders. Thanks to the entire Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Please see that Nicole and Deputy Bienz receive much deserved acknowledgment.
Kavi Koleini and the Bears of Cub Scout Pack 41, Boise
