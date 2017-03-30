Landers letter: Thank you

I feel blessed to live in Idaho because we have great people who care and really want to make a difference. Two such people are Leo Garcia and Benny Munoz, because they are two great people who have helped me to go to college and inspired me to care for all people and to show respect for others. Benny and Leo inspired people to accomplish their dreams and to make good decisions and most of all, finish school. They both give so much and have the heart of a lion because they set the standards of what it is to be a humanitarian and to do for the people because their heart is in what they do. They are leaders who set an example, because they are an example to follow because they have class and style. I admire and respect both because if we had more people like them in the world, it would be fixed and the problems would be solved. They are good at fixing what is broken. When you fall like I have they taught me to be a humble and a caring person. I thank them.
John Landers, Wilder
