Parker letter: Euphemisms

Euphemisms are propagandistic tools of misdirection calculated to portray something that is illegal, immoral or unpleasant in a more positive light. The media, instead of displaying integrity and using the authentic and honest terms, parrots what it has been taught by the religion of political correctness.
Illegal aliens have been transformed into “undocumented/unauthorized immigrants/migrants/workers.” “Pro-choice” actually means pro-abortion when you think clearly about it. “Gaming, wagering,” and “The Idaho Lottery” are all euphemisms for gambling, which is and always has been a society-rotting vice. Male homosexuals somehow have become “gay,” a word that was ripped off from the popular lexicon to represent something it was never intended for.
This self-serving Orwellian doublespeak is rampant in the public discourse. Since its proponents are not likely to respond to a request for political honesty, all we can do as consumers is to mentally replace the euphemism with the authentic term that is being obscured. Try it, and you’ll not find it hard to do so. Warning: restoring political doublespeak to its actual meaning may prove uncomfortable for liberals, who by the way, have euphemized themselves into “progressives.”
Neil Parker, Boise
Comments