Mullins letter: Donald Trump

My husband and I have always lived our lives in Idaho. We are now Senior Citizens and are proud liberals. What is happening in our nation has us more than upset of what this administration is doing to our country. Our conservative friends of course voted for Trump hoping he will keep his promises he made during his campaign. He has proved to the world and to most to his party that he is the biggest con man ever. He cares nothing for the people, especially the poor elderly and sick and yes even to his base. His connection to Russia is more than scary and needs to be investigated to the fullest. Pray, and I say pray, that he is stopped and removed from office as soon as possible before our country and the people of this nation aren’t hurt so much that it may take a decade to repair the damage that he is causing.
Jan and Gary Mullins, Weiser
