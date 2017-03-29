Cook letter: F-35s

Where are the fallout shelters in Boise? I’m serious. Currently, there is little reason to nuke Boise in the event of a nuclear war. Both China and Russia are rattling their sabres more and more, and our secretary of state just announced we are considering a pre-emptive strike against North Korea, so it’s not that far-fetched we will see a nuclear war within the next decade. So again, where are the fallout shelters in Boise? Russia has been doing nationwide drills to prepare for nuclear war. Here, our “leaders” in Boise seek to make us a nuclear target against the will of the general public. Currently we are a college town with a few aircraft in the Air National Guard. Bringing top-of-the-line F-35s into Boise would cause our enemies to rethink their targets. It really doesn’t make sense to base F-35s here and then try to defend both Boise and Mountain Home Air Force Base. Boise is less strategic. Boise’s toast. Nor does it make sense to split the maintenance requirements of the F-35s into two different locations when they may be called upon at a moment’s notice to defend us. Fighters belong in Mountain Home.
Mark Cook, Boise
