Moore letter: Elected officials

To all of our elected officials, both on the state and federal level:
What we the people want is that you too must live by every law you make and then pass on to us. In case you have forgotten, you work for us. When you talk about entitlements, you seem to forget about all of the perks you get for being a public servant. To withhold federal money to the states that do not go along with what the president wants — that is our money. We have worked and paid taxes that are then often treated as your private coffer.
According to the Constitution of the United States, the federal government was established for six specific purposes. These purposes include unity, justice, domestic tranquility, defense, promotion of the general welfare of the citizens and securing liberty for all. Will you please include these six elements in your thinking as you go about making policy?
Debbie Moore, Boise
Comments