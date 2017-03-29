Letters to the Editor

March 29, 2017 6:06 PM

Kinney letter: Preschool education

I agree with the state senator from Emmett that parents are a key to the success of a child’s learning and development. Preschool teachers know that they teach a child for a year while parents teach their child for a lifetime. Idaho City is a great example of a wise community that takes that understanding of preschool education, implements it into their learning curriculum, and recognizes its long-term benefits. Perhaps, some time soon, our state policymakers will get the drift that “great beginnings never end” and invest in preschool education as an option for all Idaho communities.

Mary Lou Kinney, Boise

