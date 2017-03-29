Dunklin letter: Foreign aid

The March 16 story on this administration’s proposed U.S. budget mentioned the drastic cuts to international affairs but did not offer details showing how shocking some of these cuts would be and how threatening to U.S. security.
The Trump administration proposes eliminating most foreign aid (about one-fifth of one percent of the U.S. budget), including such bipartisan programs as the 60-year-old Food for Peace. U.S. humanitarian aid not only saves millions of lives, but also is one of the most cost-effective ways to maintain stability in the world, reducing extremism and instability.
In a time of unprecedented global crisis, with a record 65 million people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and disaster, and multiple food crises looming around the world, it is reckless for the Trump administration to request that Congress approve devastating cuts to foreign aid.
Eliminating aid guarantees the need for more guns.
I believe Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo understand that foreign aid is in our self-interest. We, their constituents, must help them stand up to the president and reclaim America’s moral compass. The security of our country, world stability and millions of lives depend on it.
Betsy Dunklin, Boise
