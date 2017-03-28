Aragon letter: Recognize diversity

Monday, March 13, I attended Mayor Bob Henry’s State of the City address at the Nampa Civic Center. His presentation was very interesting and informative. He is obviously proud of the city and is doing an outstanding job. But I left wondering why there was no mention, in words or photos, of the growing ethnic and cultural diversity. The entrepreneurial spirit and multicultural flavor of Nampa truly enriches the city. For example, the Hispanic Cultural Center hosts a variety of events — educational, arts and community services — that benefit the entire community and not only the Latin/Hispanic residents. Why was there was no mention of its existence?
I hope the mayor and the people of Nampa will take time to visit the Hispanic Cultural Center and show their pride and appreciation for this wonderful community resource. Those who represent it and other cultures in Nampa and families who work diligently to share their traditions and languages, deserve public recognition. Idaho mayors should publicly announce their commitment to diversity and nondiscrimination in future presentations to make it clear that they serve all the people.
Dolores Aragon, Meridian
