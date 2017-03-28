Wilson letter: Dismantle Administrative Law

Best news I’ve heard since VJ Day.
Consider the following excerpt from Wikipedia:
“In the United States, many government agencies are organized under the executive branch of government, though a few are part of the judicial or legislative branches.
The executive branch, led by the president, controls the federal executive departments, which are led by U.S. Cabinet Secretaries. The many independent agencies of the United States government, created by Congressional Statutes, exist outside of the executive departments but are still part of the executive branch.
Congress created some special judicial bodies known as Article I tribunals to handle some areas of administrative law. (FISA)--?
The actions of executive agencies and independent agencies comprise American administrative law. Due to the rapid creation of independent agencies in the early twentieth century Congress enacted the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) in 1946. Many of the independent agencies operate as miniature versions of the tripartite federal government, with the authority to “legislate,” “adjudicate” and “execute” administrative goals. Agency procedures are drawn from four sources of authority: the APA, organic statutes, agency rules, and agency practice.”
If President Trump can revoke admin-law, it would be a monumental feat, bravo, ole’ and God bless him.
Ralph Wilson, Weiser
