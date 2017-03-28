Nikkola letter: Trump’s 2005 tax return

Two pages of Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return were released — much too little much too late. The first two pages tell very little and are merely a summary of information included in a complete tax return. Why an 11-year-old return when what was required was all pages of the most recent two years’ federal return. The remaining pages would reveal his real estate holdings, partnerships and companies he owns, as well as losses and any bankruptcies. Providing tax returns is a legal requirement for any person wanting to be the U.S. president, but the fact he was allowed to be sworn in without meeting this legal requirement makes the requirement a mute point. What was provided March 14 is next to nothing and has not fulfilled the legal requirement, so it serves no one to dwell on it further. He refused to do it and got away with it so we all have to move on and focus on what else stands before us that affects all of us — a new universal health care plan, halting deregulation of banks and halting any import tariffs or “border taxes,” for starters.
Janna Nikkola, Boise
