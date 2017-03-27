Neish letter: Idaho Legislature

Perhaps the way to see the true colors of legislators is what they do when they have some spending room to approach issues. Just what do they focus on? This legislative session there is just that bit of positive revenue room.
Enough room that the governor and Senate leadership are looking to cut income tax rates to help the wealthy and lure more businesses to the state.
Enough that a bipartisan effort in the Legislature is looking to cut grocery taxes to give relief to the middle class and upper class.
I find it telling that these two classes are their first thoughts. Obviously, these are the citizens of most concern to the legislators.
What happened to their concern for the working poor in the health care gap? Why isn’t there a proposal to use this strong revenue picture to close that gap? Why is their first thought to benefit the middle and upper classes?
The grocery tax won’t help the poor as much as you might think. Many in that gap receive assistance through food stamps and don’t pay grocery taxes or claim the grocery tax refund.
What they do need is health care coverage. Anyone listening?
Jan Neish, Pocatello
