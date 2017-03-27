Donnelly letter: Climate change

The Climate Solutions Caucus is a bipartisan group of U.S. representatives who recognize the problems caused by man-made global climate change. They know that the problems we face are not partisan. Neither of our Idaho representatives are members of this group.
The evidence shows that coal-fired power plants are using our fragile atmosphere like an open sewer. Rising temperatures and cataclysmic storms are the new norm. Expanding deserts and vanishing coastlines could result in new Climate Refugees, which would make the Syrian refugee crisis look like a walk in the park.
Fortunately, solutions are at hand. Wind power could meet the world’s electricity needs 40 times over. And solar-plus-battery power is on the brink of transforming civilization. These technologies will not take away jobs. The wind, solar and energy efficiency sectors will add millions of new jobs.
This week, President Trump plans to sign an executive order to eliminate President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, to curb climate change.
Where do our Idaho U.S. representatives stand on this issue? If they doubt the urgency of climate change, they can check with their fifth-grade kids or grandkids. Then maybe we will hear that they have joined the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.
David Donnelly, Boise
