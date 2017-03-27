McGrath letter: Alternative science facts

I’m tired of liberals complaining about the Idaho Legislature rightfully forbidding school curriculum that teaches global warming is real.
The complainers are mostly radicals from left-coast states like Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, and California who want our schools to teach alternative facts claiming global warming and evolution are scientifically factual.
I know a guy who thinks he knows what’s best for Idaho schools just because he’s been here five years and bought a Subaru and an F-150 like real Idahoans. He actually believes a theory that Sens. Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, and Rep. Raul Labrador descended from apes. Our politicians, even in the state Legislature, are smarter than chimpanzees, including most of the chimps you see on TV.
Maybe our leaders could get President Trump to help us build a wall around Idaho to keep out the born-again hippy complainers who drank too much bong water where marijuana is legal. And don’t forget including a wall at our northern border with Canada. Those folks shouldn’t come in because their quarters don’t work in our vending machines.
Michael T. McGrath, Eagle
