Hays letter: Gowen Field history

I enjoyed the Sunday, March 12, Statesman’s article by John Sowell relating the history of Gowen Field. As a veteran of the Korean War, in which both the P-51 Mustang and F-86 Sabre flew, and then an additional 12 years with the Utah Air National Guard, which flew the P-51 Mustang (originally built for the Royal Air Force during World War ll and later designated F-51 Mustang) and several models of the F-86 Sabre (A, D and L models), I feel I am qualified to correct Mr. Sowell as to the manufacturer of both the Mustang and the Sabre. Both of these aircraft were designed and built by North American Aviation, not Boeing Aircraft as Mr. Sowell incorrectly states in the article. (Note: A correction was made to the article.)
David Hays, Boise
Comments