Hackney letter: Electric-assist biking

I purchased an electric-assist bike last spring and I love it.
Idaho has been home forever, and I have enjoyed all she has to offer for active outdoor living: running, biking, hiking, camping ....
Now in my 60s I have needed foot reconstruction and total hip replacement and have arthritis pain which are a combined result of genetics and injuries. To manage these conditions, I must stay as physically active as possible. I stopped running, backpacking is out and I modify my other activities.
Before my electric-assist bike, riding was out. For one thing, climbing our hill after a workout stressed my joints. Delightfully, with an electric-assist bike, I can ride again and use the electric assist to support me when necessary. By the time I put the bike away for winter, I was stronger and in less pain.
I understand why people worry about motorized vehicles on Boise’s Greenbelt. It is easy to imagine someone riding faster than the multi-use function supports.
Decision makers, instead of blocking these bikes completely; please set reasonable speed limits, noise and other guidelines. Please allow people like me to continue riding our beautiful Greenbelt.
Carol Hackney, Boise
