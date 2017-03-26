Letters to the Editor

March 26, 2017 12:54 AM

Hackney letter: Electric-assist biking

I purchased an electric-assist bike last spring and I love it.

Idaho has been home forever, and I have enjoyed all she has to offer for active outdoor living: running, biking, hiking, camping ....

Now in my 60s I have needed foot reconstruction and total hip replacement and have arthritis pain which are a combined result of genetics and injuries. To manage these conditions, I must stay as physically active as possible. I stopped running, backpacking is out and I modify my other activities.

Before my electric-assist bike, riding was out. For one thing, climbing our hill after a workout stressed my joints. Delightfully, with an electric-assist bike, I can ride again and use the electric assist to support me when necessary. By the time I put the bike away for winter, I was stronger and in less pain.

I understand why people worry about motorized vehicles on Boise’s Greenbelt. It is easy to imagine someone riding faster than the multi-use function supports.

Decision makers, instead of blocking these bikes completely; please set reasonable speed limits, noise and other guidelines. Please allow people like me to continue riding our beautiful Greenbelt.

Carol Hackney, Boise

