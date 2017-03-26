Clark letter: Composting fees

The Boise City Council has once again put the burden of paying for their downtown dream on the backs of the homeowners who can least afford it. Those on fixed incomes, the disabled and retired. They have slipped by in some cases a 75 percent increase in garbage collection fees just to maintain the same level of service. They say it is to make our city friendlier by starting a composting program so that we can be more like Portland or San Francisco. My elderly father’s monthly rate went to $30 from $16. A $14 increase so that he can subsidize landlords who are exempt from the composting program. The message is clear, Boise does not want low-income homeownership. If you are on a fixed income or disabled, we don’t want you and we will tax you out of your home.
John (JC) Clark, Boise
