Callanan letter: Thank you Dr. Zuckerman

Dr. Dan Zuckerman’s recent health care article exemplifies the practice of medicine in the difficult field of oncology. Dr. Zuckerman acknowledges the human error factor, which can be a part of any medical encounter. I believe he is correct in explaining such problems in a direct and humble manner to the patient and/or their advocate. The patient-physician relationship should be an open partnership. We physicians should always have the patient’s best interest in the forefront. Patients should never feel shy about communicating their concerns to prevent misunderstanding.
Thank you, Dr. Zuckerman, for your inspiring comments.
Joseph Callanan, M.D., The Allergy Group, Boise
