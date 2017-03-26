Young letter: Donald Trump

If Trump lived according to his own regulatory rules, he:
Could never have been married; for each new wife, two would have to be divorced.
Would not be rich; for each new dollar in income, $2 would have to be given away.
Would not be alive; for each bite eaten, two would have to be vomited.
Would not be a real estate mogul; for each Trump hotel built, two would have to be torn down.
Would not lie; for every falsehood, two would have to be recanted — publicly.
Would not speak; for every word uttered, two would be silenced.
Additionally:
For every “illegal” deported, two would have to be brought in.
For every Muslim banned, two would have to be allowed.
For every environmental regulation eliminated, two would be created.
For every “E.O.” he signed, two of them would be rescinded.
For every job created, two would be eliminated. (OK, he’s doing that already.)
For every section of “the wall” built, two would be removed.
For every promise kept, two would be broken.
Would not be president; for every vote received, two would not be counted.
Jefferson Young, Boise
