Jones letter: Leftist slant

The meltdown of the liberal left over Clinton’s loss was amusing at first, but is now just plain irritating. As the Democratic hacks said when Obama was first elected, “You lost, get over it.” They will not get over it, instead they are doing everything they can to undermine the Trump administration. The media is taking a lead in this invective, including the Idaho Statesman.
Most of us are already aware of your leftist slant in reporting, such as a full page of leftist rantings in the Letters to the Editor page on March 12, but please give us a break in this continual hate campaign.
I am aware that this letter may not be printed, but feel the need to inform you that your Washington Post news slant is not appreciated.
Scott A. Jones, Council
