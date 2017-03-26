Rowe letter: F-35s

The March 12 lopsided article on the F-35 “put aside” its noise. Well, that takes care of that.
It’s clear it’s all about money, period.
Mayor “Making Boise the most livable city in the country” Bieter supports something that will make Boise one of the most unlivable cities in the country.
Notice the hypocrisy of state conservatives. Small, more efficient government? Less dependence on federal government? This plane mocks their statements.
One trillion dollars so far for this plane, but let’s cut spending on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. We spend more on our military than the next seven countries in the world combined, including China and Russia. That’s American values. And let’s put this thing in Podunk Idaho because they are so desperate for the money and stupid enough to diminish their quality of life.
We will not see lower taxes, get better jobs or feel any safer. But if you live anywhere south of the Depot on the Bench, sell your home before these jets get here to someone who “loves the sound of freedom.” Only they will buy it. Anyone who wants to live in the most livable city in the country will have gone somewhere else to find it.
Carl Rowe, Boise
