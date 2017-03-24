Sciales letter: F-35s

I just don’t get newcomers like Daniel Loughrey, who buy a house near the airport, a place in continuous operation since 1941, then complain about the noise. Originally built in an undeveloped area south of Boise, Gowen Field provided vital training for aircrews during World War II and right up until today, while developers built houses around it. Jets have been there for over 50 years and our airport is important for Boise and the economic viability of the state. Mr. Loughrey apparently enjoys everything good Boise has to offer but wants none of the burdens that come with the benefits of this airport. His self-serving solution of “building an operating base for the Idaho Air National Guard 31 miles south of Boise will give them a base free from population encroachment” suggesting he must not know about Mountain Home AFB. There is zero sense to spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build a base from scratch but Mr. Loughrey seems more interested in his personal concerns. Why doesn’t he just opt for triple glazed windows or sell that house and find another lovely location in a less noisy part of our lovely city? There are plenty to choose from.
Mike Sciales, Boise
