March 24, 2017 11:38 PM

Truman letter: Russian ties

I feel inside and around me a relentless, growing unease about President Trump’s possible ties with Russia. How can we, amidst an undercurrent of mistrust, move on to domestic issues needing smart solutions? I don’t think we can — certainly not until an investigation confirms “no ties.” I recently visited Rep. Labrador’s office with other constituents. His staff promised to relay our deep concerns. His impersonal reply came in the form of a 7-paragraph quote from a past newsletter. The final paragraph’s start gave me hope: “I believe oversight is important, no matter who is in charge, and I will actively challenge the President, Democrat or Republican, if they cross the line.” It’s clear that President Trump’s Michael Flynn and Jeff Sessions both crossed the line. So I found Rep. Labrador’s final sentence contradictory and, frankly, juvenile: “But until we have some tangible proof that this President has [crossed the line], Democrats in Congress need to be more focused on the people’s priorities and stop playing games.” The game Rep. Labrador plays is “Sorry!” I urge your readers who are concerned about the investigation delay: Contact Rep. Labrador to demand that he focus on your priorities, starting with trust in the president.

Pat Truman, Boise

