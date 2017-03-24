Sweaney letter: Science standards

In reference to the Letter to the Editor on March 5 from Dr. Jennifer Pierce, she mentions the state’s K-12 science standards; #1) Kindergarten education should not be funded by our property taxes or taxes of any kind. 1-12 is vast enough. #2) Most people of Idaho do not want “junk science” taught to our children.
Thank you to our Republican-majority Legislature for prohibiting the man-made climate change myth from being brainwashed into our public education system. Mankind could not alter the temperature or climate of the earth if we really tried. Scott Syme and Dan Foreman are not in some kind of “climate grief,” they don’t resort to Pelosi-like illogical assumptions. Man-caused climate change proponents use this “theory” as a way to boost their egos and in the process place man above God.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
