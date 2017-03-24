Sorensen letter: Dr. Dan Zuckerman

This letter is in response to the article written by Dr. Dan Zuckerman, “With no time to lose, a Treasure Valley cancer doctor gets real.” As a young cancer survivor and a patient of Dr. Dan, I can say I have the best oncologist. Not only was it awesome to read that he’s concerned about how he approaches and talks to patients, I really feel he’s real. Two weeks prior to meeting him I was a healthy 36-year-old mother. During those two weeks I had been told I had breast cancer and underwent bilateral mastectomies. I went from living life not knowing who Dr. Dan Zuckerman was, to putting my future life in his hands. He is straight and forward yet warm and epithetic. I never felt that he didn’t have time to listen to my concerns and always answered my questions honestly. I’m sure I was an emotional wreck but he never made me feel like I was. I’m 3-1/2 years out from the start of my treatment and I’m living life as I know it now. I am grateful we in the Treasure Valley have Dr. Dan Zuckerman treating our oncology patients. He is brilliant, kind and a true blessing.
Kimberly Sorensen, Boise
