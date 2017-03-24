Daley letter: F-35s

Should the F-35 squadron be based in Boise? The Statesman article convinced me that the answer is no, no, no.
No to the argument for the economic development this will spur. We’re growing at an uncomfortably rapid rate as it is. Has anyone noticed the construction everywhere, rush-hour traffic, overcrowded schools, increasingly crowded parks, bike paths and Foothills trails? Our quality of life and low cost of living are attracting plenty of economic development as it is.
No to the notion of the “military importance of maintaining a Guard flying mission in Boise.” Are we militarily less prepared if the F-35s fly out of the existing airbase in Mountain Home?
No to the idea that a nearly one-hour commute would make recruiting and retaining personnel difficult. These pilots earn around $90K per year for working one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer flying the hottest flying machines on the planet. I’ll bet there are many pilots who would jump at the opportunity to do this in Idaho.
For a fraction of the $100 million cost of an F-35, a light-rail commuter train could be built to alleviate the onerous monthly commute from Boise to Mountain Home.
Dave Daley, Boise
Comments