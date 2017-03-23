Strange letter: Legislature

Idaho Legislative Updates show the following bills stalled in committees:
H67 — Income Tax Cut — Stalled in Senate Finance Committee.
H94 — American Laws for American Courts — Stalled in House State Affairs Committee.
H202 — Civil Asset Forfeiture — Senate Judiciary Committee.
Grocery Tax Exemption — Stalled in House Rev and Tax Committee.
Repeal Common Core — Stalled in House Education Committee.
Repeal the SBAC Test — Stalled in House Education Committee.
Strengthen/Revise Castle Doctrine — Stalled in House State Affairs Committee.
Concealed Gun Rights Expansion — Stalled in House State Affairs Committee.
Electronic publishing of public notices — Stalled in Local Government Committee.
Repeal Health Insurance Exchange — Stalled in Health and Welfare Committee.
We pay our elected representatives to go to Boise to represent us. It seems reasonable for these bills to be voted either up or down in the committees and get on with the process.
It appears obvious from bills being held in some chairman’s desks that we have government by committee chairmen rather than by our elected representatives.
Use this link to contact committee chairmen. https://legislature.idaho.gov/committees/housecommittees/
Robert E. Strange, Newdale
