Jones letter: Thank you

Thank you for thinking about home-bound seniors.
On behalf of the more than 900 seniors that receive meals each weekday, 400-plus volunteers, and the 17 employees of Metro Meals on Wheels, a huge thanks for the outpouring of support and compassion expressed by so many during this winter’s unprecedented weather.
When word got out about our decision not to deliver meals on a particularly bad day for the safety of employees and volunteers, the community rallied, and many offered to help get meals to home-bound seniors.
The media (Idaho Statesman and KTVB Channel 7 in particular) helped us inform seniors. Numerous individuals and groups came forward immediately to offer assistance. Some even offered to cook meals and take them to seniors in their neighborhoods. Michael Edgar of Michael Ryan Real Estate in Meridian and Nathan White of the Idaho Off-Road Club were the first to offer vehicles and able-bodied volunteers willing to brave the elements. There are too many willing folks to mention, but each one had a personal, generous offer.
Thank you to those who offered to put seniors above their own personal comfort and safety during a most unusual time.
Grant Jones, director, Metro Meals on Wheels
