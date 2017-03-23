Loshbaugh letter: ACHD

I just listened to the “information” guy from ACHD on the radio discussing the last-minute bill about cleaning sidewalks. What seems to escape everybody’s reality now is that complaints this winter weren’t about the sidewalk in front of a house except where ACHD had undone all the homeowner’s efforts. The complaints were about the miles of uncleaned sidewalks along Five Mile and all through downtown Boise and Meridian and all along routes where people walk to reach bus stops or go shopping or walk their dog. That is not a homeowner’s responsibility. ACHD is especially responsible since ACHD caused over 95 percent of the issues with all those walkways.
Everybody knows this was not a normal winter, but it’s not impossible for us to witness this again. So ACHD, listen up: Get the job done, or get fired. Do not block driveways. Do not barricade mailboxes. Do not let walks go uncleared after a storm. Stop whining about how much everything costs. Get some suits out of the office and out with shovels if you have to. And if prisoners can go to Idaho City to help, then by golly they can help in Ada County, too.
Wendie Loshbaugh, Meridian
