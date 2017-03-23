Jones letter: Correcting the mistake

A refresher course in world history will alarm many freedom-loving Americans who have serious concerns about the present direction of our democratic form of government.
Have we already forgotten the rise of a maniacal, unorthodox politician who whipped millions of Germans into a frenzy with his nationalistic super-race rhetoric? He drowned out the free press with a relentless, unapologetic, fact-free propaganda campaign, undermined public confidence in traditional governing institutions and attacked anyone who dared question his promise to “Make Germany Great Again.”
The safeguards brilliantly written into the Constitution by our Founding Fathers provide a convenient off-ramp for voters when they occasionally make a poor decision. The 2018 midterm elections will give citizens an opportunity to terminate the employment of politicians in either party who will not pledge to get America back on the path to a more perfect union.
We became a great nation when distinguished Republican and Democratic leaders demonstrated the courage to put the national good above blind loyalty to their political party. It’s time to repudiate the divisive, irrational rants of a presidential imposter. Good problem-solving ideas aren’t exclusive to one political party. Standing united is a better choice than falling divided.
Sandy Jones, Boise
