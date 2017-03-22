Bennett letter: Donald Trump

Everywhere Trump’s failures can be seen. In his bloated speech to Congress, Trump bellowed that “the time for small thinking is over.” This coming from a small-thinking man who wasted his first weeks in office tweeting about Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Nordstrom’s removal of his daughter’s products.
Trump claimed he knew more about ISIS than the generals and that he had a secret plan to defeat ISIS. If he has such a plan why did he ask the supposedly ignorant generals to develop one?
Meanwhile, thanks to Trump’s angry, divisive campaign, Jewish cemeteries are under attack and immigrants are being shot.
And thanks to the lies about Obama bugging Trump’s campaign, the media have been distracted from the real issue: Trump’s Russian connections. It’s time to call the Trump mess for what it is: Kremlingate.
Trump was never more than a grifter. Sadly, almost 63 million voters fell for his con and now the whole world must suffer.
Deplorable.
Gary L. Bennett, Boise
